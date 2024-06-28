More events added to ensure NAIDOC Week is a cultural learning experience

More events have been organised to help Shoalhaven residents celebrate NAIDOC Week.
The week's highlights include the Shoalhaven NAIDOC Family Fun Day at the Nowra Showground from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, July 10, events in the Nowra Library, and the Ngulla NAIDOC Festival in Ulladulla on Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13.
The week runs from Sunday, July 7 to Sunday, July 14.
The NAIDOC Week theme for 2024 is "Keep the fires burning. Blak, loud and proud," and this is exactly what will be happening at the Nowra Showground.
To mark the start of NAIDOC Week, representatives of the Yila Healing Trail are holding a ceremonial fire lighting at sunset on Sunday, July 7, in the wood chopping area at the Nowra Showground.
There will be further demonstrations of traditional fire lighting techniques at the site overlooking the Shoalhaven River each day at 10.30am and 2pm.
People are invited to join in at any time for a yarn, a warm drink, or to learn.
Then on Saturday, July 13, a corroboree is being held at Gangagruwan - the traditional name for Kangaroo Valley.
Cultural group Gadhungal Marring is organising the gathering that will include an demonstration of ancient artefacts and their uses, followed by a native foods lunch provided by Blak Cede.
It is inviting people to "Walk beside us as we learn and care for country together in a beautiful place that holds a powerful story."
The group said a corroboree was an ancient cultural practice.
"We share stories through dance and song, celebrating the creation of our native animals and paying our respects to the lessons they hold," a spokesperson said.
"Our old people have been sharing stories since the beginning of time.
"We are proud to continue this practice and share it with future generations and the wider community.
"In doing so, we honour our history and our ancestors, making sure they live on in everything we do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.