Watts family legacy, with collectively almost 700 games at the Shoalhaven rugby club

More than just familiar faces at the Shoalhaven Rugby club rooms, the Watts family have clocked up close to 700 games between them.
Chris Watts and his wife Winsome met at the club decades ago, and now their two sons, Jack and Sam continue the family legacy on the field.
With Chris now retired from playing, he and Mrs Watts who was previously awarded Club Person of the Year are still involved most weekends.
It was the natural progression that their two sons would be involved, and now, with Sam 34 and Jack 30, they started playing in the club's junior teams at around 9 and 10 years old.
"Sam just played his 200th first-grade game but has played a few more than that with the club," Mr Watts said.
"Jack has played more than 100 first-grade games, and I played over 300.
"It does make me very proud, and not just of their success through the last couple of years.
"They both played through times they were getting beaten, playing two games and backing it up again through the first and second games.
"It's a special club, there are a lot of really good supporters and club people behind the scenes.
"I've not ever been involved with a club where there's been so many people involved."
When not at the rugby club, Mr Watts and Sam work in the family dairy farm in Pyree.
Coincidentally, only four players in the club's history reached the 200 first-grade game milestone, all of whom were farmers, including John Miller from Berry.
"There's only four and all of them are dairy farmers," Mr Watts said.
"It's got to be that it's the choice between playing rugby or milking cows on a Saturday arvo."
"It's a really strong family club and if I can give back to that club half of what its given to me then I'll be happy.
"I plan to stay involved as long as I can."
