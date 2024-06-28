Truck driver, company face hundreds of charges following South Coast crash

A man and trucking company have been charged with a number of offences following a truck crash on the South Coast in May.
Police will allege there were 232 breaches of the heavy vehicle national law based on investigations into the May 15 crash on the Brown Mountain.
About 5.45pm on May 15, emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway at Brown Mountain, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Police attended and were told a truck had tipped on to its side before it collided with another vehicle.
The 48-year-old male driver of the truck was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle - a 24-year-old man - was uninjured.
Officers attached to Traffic Operation Group attended and searched the truck, where they allegedly located cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the truck underwent a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Bega Police Station where he allegedly returned a positive reading for methamphetamine and cannabis.
He underwent a second drug analysis and was issued a 24-hour driving ban. Police were awaiting results of the secondary drug test.
The man was issued a court attendance notice for two counts of working more than the standard maximum for a driver; not recording required information after starting work; not recording odometer reading as prescribed; and not recording prescribed information in a written work diary.
He will appear at Bega Local Court on Tuesday, July 9.
Following further inquiries, a trucking company was issued with a court attendance notice for two counts of failing to produce documents/device for inspection; permitting use of heavy vehicle contravening standard; record keeper failing to ensure driver gives information required; record keeper not recording prescribed information; and record keeper not recording prescribed information of standard hours.
The company will appear in Bega Local Court on August 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.