Candidates drop out of the Shoalhaven Council race months out from election

Local government elections might be more than 11 weeks away, but one hopeful has already quit the race to earn a place on Shoalhaven Council.
When the Shoalhaven Independents Group unveiled its team for the September 14 election, Suzanne Hammond-Warne was named as the number one candidate in ward one.
However Ms Hammond-Warne has left the Shoalhaven Independents Group over "political differences".
"My values and my ideals didn't match with theirs," she said.
Ms Hammond-Warne said she would instead focus on others areas.
"My heart's with my choir and some of the other community work that I do," she said.
Shoalhaven Independents Group mayoral candidate Patricia White said it was "not unusual" for potential candidates to come and go ahead of nominations being finalised.
She said while Ms Hammond-Warne was initially the number one candidate in ward one, the party believed it had a better chance of getting two candidates elected if former ABC reporter Peter Wilkins was given the top spot.
"That's why they swapped it around," Cr White said.
Mr Wilkins was "starting to get right into it", she said.
Another of the initial ward one candidates, Jenny Mison, has also dropped out.
Cr White said the new line-up for ward one was Peter Wilkins, Jason Cox, Brett Steele and Amanda Smith.
"I'm really happy with the team I've put together with Lou Casmiri," Cr White said.
