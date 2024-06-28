Wool Road sink hole's temporary repairs on track for July 12 opening

Temporary repairs to a major sink hole on The Wool Road, Old Erowal Bay, is on track to be completed by July 12, according to Shoalhaven Council.
The sink hole opened when torrential rain in early June sent water flowing over the road, leading to a culvert collapsing below the road surface.
Replying to questions raised by Cr Paul Ell, council said debris and vegetation had been removed, a creek flowing under the road had been diverted to the northern culvert, ad the southern steel culvert had been excavated and removed.
Temporary pipes had been laid, council said, while parts of the existing headwall and concrete beam supporting the guardrail would remain in place.
Works still to be completed included preparing the culvert headwalls for concreting, and backfilling over the pipes to reinstate the road pavement.
Council said the work was on track to have the road reopened on July 12.
Meanwhile work on a permanent repair is underway, with detailed survey and initial geotechnical investigation work already completed.
Council said it needed to undertake a flood study to understand the area's hydrology and see if the culvert's size needed to be adjusted, and determine if that would impact on downstream properties..
