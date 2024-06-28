South Coast Register
The Berry duo who took on a 4500km cross-country trip supporting the Cancer Council

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 28 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 2:05pm
Spark Not Found car rally team Stephen Lead and Wayne Barrett on their 4,600km journey, raising money for the Cancer Council. Picture supplied
After nine days and 4,500 kilometres across the country to Alice Springs, Berry locals Wayne Barrett and Stephen Lead have made it home from the trip of a life time, after raising almost $16,000 for the Cancer Council.

