The Berry duo who took on a 4500km cross-country trip supporting the Cancer Council

After nine days and 4,500 kilometres across the country to Alice Springs, Berry locals Wayne Barrett and Stephen Lead have made it home from the trip of a life time, after raising almost $16,000 for the Cancer Council.
The team called 'Spark Not Found' drove Mr Barrett's 2004 Peugot, clocking 300,000 kilometres on the trip, first had to make it to the starting line in Melbourne, where they met with about 250 other teams ready to embark on the annual winter Shit Box Car Rally.
They both agreed the car performed incredibly well, which Mr Lead said was thanks to Mr Barrett's mechanic work before they left, with a full service and new timing belt installed to ensure the best performance out of a rather run down car.
Most of the trip was on unsealed dirt roads, where teams were told to travel at a minimum of 90km/hour while another group had three tyres blow out, the Spark Not Found car had six tyres donated by Premium Tyres Nowra which held them. through.
For Mr Barrett the trip was in memory of his late Father, as they'd always planned to do an around Australia trip together.
"The car we drove had quite an attachment to my dad, and he would drive it when he was over here from Wales," Mr Barrett said.
"There was lots of time on the trip when I got quite emotional, and I imagined he would be there with me.
"In our buddy group there was two father and son teams as well, one of them was Brett and Luke, where the father was meant to do it with his best mate but they were diagnosed with cancer a few months before so his son stepped in last minute."
Within the first few days of the trip, both team mates weren't set on not doing the rally again, with long days and difficult roads.
"We left on the Saturday and if you asked us on Monday if we'd do another one, we would've been hesitant.
"It was six hours a day and we thought oh this is fantastic, but then we woke up in the morning and everything was soaking wet, and there was so much moisture in the morning.
"You pack it all up soaking and off you go on the road.
"Two days of hard driving we were thinking this wasn't the calm experience we thought it would be, enjoying the stars, telling stories and drinking beers by the fire we'd hoped, but that changed."
"Then we went to a cattle station on one of the last nights in the Northern Territory, and one of the jackaroos I was talking to said the station was 1.8 million acres with 18,000 cattle, so it's a third of the size of Wales the whole country I'm from."
As Mr Barrett covered anything mechanics related, he said Mr Lead took care of just about everything else, including updating social media pages and reporting home about their journey.
Mr Lead said having a unique point of difference on their car was invaluable, with the 3D printed spark plug on the roof donated by Berry local Corey Jeacocke was invaluable.
"Only about 5 percent of people did something fun like that with their car," Mr Lead said.
"Camping was varied where sometimes, it was pretty comfy, but other times, you literally pulled up in a parking lot, so it was often pretty rough.
"And we were very luck to have some beautiful sunrises and sunsets."
The pair with different interests in day to day life each agreed they made a great team, catering to different strengths and capabilities across the trip.
"Wayne and I got to spend some quality time together and some deep and meaningful conversations," Mr Lead said.
"Our group was full of fantastic people, with nothing in common and totally different backgrounds and experiences but we became closer than ever by the end."
Donations are still open for anyone wanting to donate to the cause, with all proceeds donated to the Cancer Council.
"We're so grateful to all the local berry businesses that stepped up and volunteered to donate money, we had stickers all over the car," Mr Lead said.
For information to donate, click here.
