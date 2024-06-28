Jervis Bay Road intersection work will continue to impact traffic during July

Work upgrading the intersection between the Princes Highway and Jervis Bay Road will continue to impact on traffic throughout July,
Workers will be installing and relocating safety barriers and signs, carrying out investigations, relocating existing utilities, building pavements, importing construction materials, and carrying out drain cuts across existing roads.
Night work may be carried out for up to 10 shifts between 6pm and 7am.
During work hours there will be some temporary traffic changes to ensure the work area is safe.
Lane and shoulder closures and reduced speed limits of 40 kmh may be in place on the Princes Highway, Old Princes Highway, Willowgreen Road, Jervis Bay Road and Gardner Road.
Motorists are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
A delay of five minutes is expected when traffic control is active.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
