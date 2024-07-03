Formerly a landfill site, this concept Shoalhaven centre won big at a state level

The Shoalhaven Resource Recovery Learning Centre has recently been awarded for its design, which reuses, repurposes, and reprocesses the majority of the material received.
The centre, formerly a landfill site, was recognised at the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects NSW State Awards.
The centre, designed by REALMstudios, is described as sited on saturated toxic ground.
Yet, its public front teaches through its design and implementation just as much as it does through education programs held at the facility.
Inspired by natural processes and the stewardship practised by the Yuin people, the approach was based on incremental operations, material evolution and an ongoing legacy of care and consideration.
The Landscape Architects NSW State jury said the centre should be congratulated on embracing the net zero today principal.
"A design of genuine healing, remediation, material reuse, circularity and regeneration," The jury said.
"The team has responded strongly to an inspiring brief from Shoalhaven Council, creating a proposition that is compelling and legible.
"As a space dedicated to education and research, the "living lab" invites the community and schools to immerse themselves in the expanding potentials of material re-use and an evolving landscape that remediates, repairs and re-natures."
The design is nominated for the national award set to be announced the National Landscape Architecture Awards held later this year.
