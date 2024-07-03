South Coast Register
Formerly a landfill site, this concept Shoalhaven centre won big at a state level

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
Updated July 3 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 11:21am
The Shoalhaven Resource Recovery Learning Centre recently won at the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects NSW State Awards. Picture supplied by REALMstudios
The Shoalhaven Resource Recovery Learning Centre has recently been awarded for its design, which reuses, repurposes, and reprocesses the majority of the material received.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

