'Risky' builders beware - Building Commission is coming to town

The NSW Building Commission will be setting up a base in the Illawarra, making it the first regional office in the state.
With more than 4000 active construction sites in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven area it was viewed as the ideal location to pilot the commission's strategy to create more dedicated regional teams.
Having the Building Commission in the region permanently has been on the wishlist for buyers and groups in Wollongong, including the city council.
In February, the council called for the commission to set up shop in Wollongong, in the wake of several developments being held up due to construction issues.
Days later Building Commissioner David Chandler promised an Illawarra presence is "going to happen on my watch" - and that will happen on Monday.
"Our new recruits will be local boots on the ground who can show up on site any time, anywhere and ensure that the local community can be confident in the quality of the new housing stock being built," Fair Trading Minister Minister Anoulack Chanthivong said.
"The Illawarra region is booming with building activity, expanding faster than any other regional location in NSW. Establishing Building Commission NSW's first regional office here was not a difficult decision."
Mr Chanthivong said the commission would help Wollongong reach its state-set housing target of 9200 new homes by 2029, by ensuring the quality of construction.
Wollongong MP and Planning Minister Paul Scully said the Building Commission's presence should see the construction industry step up its game.
"Of late we have had a number of buildings and builders who have not been meeting the standards that we expect of them and that needs to change," Mr Scully said.
"As Planning Minister I am determined to confront the housing crisis which means building more new homes but tackling this challenge must not come at the cost of quality.
"When people buy a newly built home, they expect it to be of a modern standard and I'm pleased that a permanent presence of the NSW Building Commission in the Illawarra will remind dodgy builders and dodgy developers that cutting corners on home builds is unacceptable."
Assistant Building Commissioner Matt Press said the Wollongong office would be the first of many regional teams in NSW.
"Our inspectors have been regular visitors to the Illawarra region in the past two years but with this move we're establishing ourselves as a full-time member of the local community," Mr Press said.
""We want to be supporting those who are championing best-practise and focussing our attention on the small number of risky players who ruin the reputation of the entire industry."
