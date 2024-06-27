Youth music scholarships 'integral to fostering new talent' in regional NSW

From scholarship recipient to president of a youth music scholarship committee, Jess Farrell says music grants are "integral to fostering new talent".
As a young, up and coming musician, Ms Farrell was the recipient of several scholarships over the years of her training, which allowed her to graduate with a music degree and use the training to teach others.
The St Cecilia Music Scholarship association was formed in 1995 to help overcome the disadvantages young musicians from South East regional NSW face compared with music students in the city.
The scholarships are available to music students from Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla and Bega Valley shires, to pay for music lessons from professional teachers.
The St Cecilia committee will soon call for applications for the 2024 auditions and concert.
Although the association had a brief struggle to get re-established after COVID-19, it was back up and running and keen to offer support.
However, Ms Farrell said there was a need for further donations.
"We've had many generous donors over the years, but now we need to re-invigorate our donor base so we can continue to support local young musicians in their endeavours," Ms Farrell said.
"If you add, even in a small way, to our scholarship fund, you will be able to see and hear the results at our end of year concert at which all the finalists perform for their community.
"It's a wonderful endorsement of their talents and encouragement for them to continue."
Tax deductible donations can be made through the St Cecilia website at www.stcecilia.org.au/donate and she said all donations would be gratefully acknowledged.
