South Coast train commuters face a week of disruption due to trackwork

Train commuters travelling on the South Coast are facing a few disruptions from Saturday to Sunday, July 6 to 14.
Buses will replace trains on parts of the T4 Illawarra and South Coast lines due to trackwork.
On Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7, buses will replace trains between Dapto, Port Kembla and Central, so people travelling in trains might need to change buses to continue your journey.
During these days trains will run between Bomaderry, Kiama and Dapto, with some operating to a changed timetable.
Due to South Coast Line trackwork buses will not stop at Wolli Creek, so anyone travelling to T8 Airport and South line stations will need to change at Central.
Then from Monday July 8 to Friday, July 12, buses will replace trains between Thirroul and Sutherland.
Limited direct trains run between South Coast line stations and Bondi Junction during the morning and afternoon peak periods, in the peak direction only, to a changed timetable and stopping pattern.
Trains will also run to a changed timetable between South Coast line stations and Thirroul, and T4 Illawarra trains will run to a changed timetable between Sutherland and Bondi Junction.
At all other times, express buses will run between Wollongong, North Wollongong and Sutherland. Plan your journey ahead of time using the Trip Planner or Opal Travel app.
And on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, buses will replace trains between Dapto, Port Kembla and Sutherland.
Travellers might need to change buses to continue their journey.
Trains will run to a changed timetable between Bomaderry. Kiama and Dapto, and T4 Illawarra trains to run between Sutherland and Bondi Junction.
While there will be frequent bus services to replace trains, commuters are reminded to tap on when boarding a replacement bus and tap off when arriving at their stop.
People are also advised to allow extra travel time and plan ahead using the Trip Planner.
Other trackwork might also affect your trip.
This work is part of the Waterfall Stabling Yard and Platform Extension project which will provide a 30 per cent increase in peak services on the T4 Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra line.
This includes extra services from Cronulla, Waterfall and Hurstville on the T4 line during the peak hour.
