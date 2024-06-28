I recently had a really good experience with our council workers

Bashing our local councils seems to be as much a part of Australian life as wearing thongs during summer and scoffing a hot meat pie in winter.
And while it is easy to complain about a large and faceless bureaucratic organisation, there are some who unfortunately take it too far.
I have known members of Shoalhaven Council's roads crew who have spoken of being verbally attacked the moment they arrive at a site to carry out repairs.
In fact the council recently said it had been forced to adopt policy of zero-tolerance to abuse following a long list of concerning incidents.
They included workers being threatened with weapons, racial slurs, people screaming at traffic controllers and road crews, clothing being grabbed, spitting and items thrown at employees.
I would like to contrast that with an experience I recently had with a council crew.
As the rain had just started easing off from the latest round of flash flooding hitting the Shoalhaven, this crew was out patching the latest potholes in a street near my home.
I walked over and mentioned an overgrown and blocked drain near my house, which had proven problematic.
My aim was to have them take note of the issue and send it up the line so it could be added to the work schedule.
Photographs were taken, but instead of it being scheduled for some time in the future, the crew was working on it just minutes later, clearing away overgrown plants and loose gravel left by roadworks.
It was a timely reminder that the council workers are members of our communities who are doing the best they can with the resources they are given, and they really do want to look after the area.
- Glenn Ellard, acting editor
