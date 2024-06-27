Bastille Day explained and where to eat and drink like the French on July 14

With French national celebration, Bastille Day, fast approaching on July 14, the south coast has events spread far and wide to get into the spirit of the French.
French organisation Aliance Francaise de Miilton Ulladulla president Kim Vanden Hengel said despite the day being born of a bloody revolution, the way it is celebrated in today's day and age is very different to its origins.
"It is the french national day, without the same complexities we have here around Australia day," Mrs Vanden Hengel said.
"It is a big party and a national holiday, with big parades and a big military parade showing the power of the government and the power to defend France.
"It is meant to be a day of happiness, celebration, families getting together and being among a community, its sort of sacrosanct."
Despite it now being a celebration, the day's origin came from an uprising by the people of France who overthrew The Bastille, a prison in Paris.
They released prisoners and creating turmoil throughout the city as they turned against the nobility at the time, demanding a fairer system.
"When you read french history its fairly constant turmoil for a number of centuries," Mrs Vanden Hengel said.
"The people were wanting something much more equal and this inspired the American revolution as well.
"It inspired good things but there was a terrible death toll."
The Alliance Francais de Milton Ulladulla will host a French themed luncheon at Altar Bar, Milton on Sunday, July 14, with tickets from $55 for members and $65 for the public. The venue will be decorated accordingly in red, white and blue and possible live entertainment.
The Friendly Inn, Kangaroo Valley will be transformed into a 'jardin à bière' on Saturday, July 13 with the annual Bastille Day Invitational Teams Petanque Championship.
Wildwood, Kangaroo Valley will be hosting Coq Fest - A Bastille Day long lunch in the Bush on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14. A French feast fit for an aristocrat with ticket holders are encouraged to dress up for the affair as they're treated to an incredible feast prepared by French and Michelin Starred Chef Ilyes Mendi (Ex Rockpool).
