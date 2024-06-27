Meroogal art competition offers valuable prizes to women artists

Prizes including an artist-in-residence scholarship at Bundanon and a solo exhibition at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery are up for grabs in the Meroogal Womens' Art Prize 2024.
Established in 1998, the Meroogal Women's Art Prize has become a key event in the artistic calendar of the Shoalhaven and NSW South Coast regions.
Entries in this year's prestigious art competition have opened, with thousands of dollars also offer to the winners.
Museums of History NSW is calling on all women artists in the state to submit entries for the a non-acquisitive art prize that celebrates the creativity of NSW female artists.
The prize is in its 20th edition, and women artists across the state are invited to create a work, in any medium, that responds to Nowra's historic Meroogal house, its fascinating history and rich collection of objects owned by the four generations of women who lived there.
Artists who want to engage with the Meroogal property can book online to visit the property on Thursdays from June through August.
Artists can also find online resources via the MHNSW website for materials, images and research tips.
Located in Nowra on the NSW south coast, Meroogal is one of Museums of History NSW historic houses and museums.
Entry is open to all women artists aged 18 and over whose principal residence is in NSW.
Entries close at 4pm on Tuesday, September 24.
For more details about the Art Prize and full terms and conditions visit, mhnsw.au/meroogal-womens-art-prize
The 2024 prizes, with prize money funded by Museums of History NSW, are:
1st Prize - $8,000, a Bundanon artist-in-residence scholarship and a Museums of History NSW membership.
2nd Prize - $1,500, a solo exhibition at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Nowra, including an opening event, and a Museums of History NSW membership
Highly Commended Award - $1,500 and a Museums of History NSW membership
People's Choice Award - $500 and a Museums of History NSW membership, to be announced at the close of the exhibition.
Other prize winners will be announced at the exhibition opening on Saturday, November 9.
