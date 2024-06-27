South Coast Register
Meroogal art competition offers valuable prizes to women artists

GE
By Glenn Ellard
June 27 2024 - 10:08am
Prizes including an artist-in-residence scholarship at Bundanon and a solo exhibition at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery are up for grabs in the Meroogal Womens' Art Prize 2024.

GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

