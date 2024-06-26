Police speak in schools to raise awareness of domestic and family violence

Secondary schools around the Shoalhaven are gearing up for the annual DV Awareness Cup, being held at the Bomaderry Sporting Fields on Tuesday, July 30.
The event is organised by the South Coast Police District, in conjunction with Group 7 Rugby League, NSW Rugby League and the NRL.
About 150 students from Years 9 to 11 are expected to take part in the under 16s rugby league and league tag gala day.
The day is focused on raising awareness and education about domestic and family violence, encouraging people to take a stand against the problem.
Community members are encouraged to attend and support the players and say hello to all the support agencies that will be in attendance.
As part of that focus on eradicating violence within the home, officers from the South Coast Police District and Youth Command recently attended Bomaderry and Shoalhaven High Schools and spoke to students and teachers in relation to awareness around domestic and family violence.
