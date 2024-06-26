Rising government taxes threatens the Shoalhaven's 4900 new homes

The State Government's target of 4900 new homes in the Shoalhaven in the next five years has ben dismissed as a "pipedream".
A new report from the Property Council of Australia and global real estate company Savills says government taxes and planning delays are a major threat to reaching that target.
Property Council NSW executive director Katie Stevenson said the latest Release the Pressure report showed government taxes and charges made up over 40 per cent of greenfield development costs in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven.
"The government has released new housing targets for Sydney, the Illawarra, Hunter and Central Coast - but these targets will remain a pipedream without fixes to the delivery pipeline," Ms Stevenson said.
"Prospective homebuyers in the Illawarra will be dismayed to learn that the 40 cents worth of government taxes in every dollar of development costs means many developers just can't make the numbers work and the homes won't get built.
"This new research reinforces the critical need for government to speed up approvals, suspend the Sydney Water Development Servicing Plan and Housing and Productivity Contribution, and commit to no new housing taxes and charges for the duration of the Housing Accord period," she said.
Savills National Director Property Consultancy Stephanie Ballango said the Illawarra-Shoalhaven and eastern harbour city research confirmed earlier feasibility fears.
"The new data shows that persistent, lengthy planning approval timeframes are making apartment infill development in Sydney and Illawarra- Shoalhaven financially unfeasible, even if Sydney Water DSP and HPC taxes and charges were suspended," she said.
"When we conclude that a development is not feasible, we are not simply saying developers will not make a profit - an unfeasible development means a project will not go ahead because the necessary finance can't be secured, and the project risks are too high.
"We're also concerned that there is not enough time to design, approve and deliver the number of new homes required to meet the NSW Government's dwelling targets and commitments under the Housing Accord," Ms Ballango said.
"Even if developers can secure the finance, it is imperative that the NSW Government focus more resources and commit to faster planning approvals.
"The housing crisis has compounded over many years and successive governments. We now have a collective responsibility to pull all available levers so that current and future generations of young people and families can afford to rent or buy a home," she said.
Ms Stevenson said the Release the Pressure research showed "suspending taxes and charges and compressing approval timeframes" could allow 100,000 more homes to be built over the five years.
"Essential infrastructure is critical, but the perfect storm of a housing, cost-of-living, and construction crisis is not the time to place additional taxes and levies on an industry struggling under the weight of a once-in-a-generation ask to deliver more homes than ever before," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.