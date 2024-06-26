New podcasts focus on kindness in health care in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District has developed a new podcast highlighting stories of kindness from inside NSW hospitals and health facilities.
The stories reflect the positive impact small acts of kindness can have on patients, families, staff and the community.
The Kind Side - stories from NSW Health features short interviews with consumers, carers, patients and healthcare workers from across a diverse range of lived experiences.
The Kind Side podcast was developed by the ISLHD quality and accreditation officer Frances Wood, in partnership with consumer leader Stacey Lewis.
"From the outset, our target audience was people in hospital, whether that's someone accessing care or a staff member on a break," Ms Wood said.
"We knew this would set us apart from other podcasts and also allow us to tailor the interviews to that specific goal.
"At the end of every episode we ask participants to suggest one thing we could do to show kindness in health," she said.
"We're hopeful that listening to these short stories will encourage positive behaviours in others and provide practical examples of how to show kindness."
"The word contagious is usually something we try to avoid in health, but I genuinely believe that small acts of kindness are contagious," Ms Wood said.
The podcast was supported by KINDLAB - a kindness driven innovation platform launched during the annual Gathering of Kindness in November 2023.
A total of 15 episodes of the free podcast are available now to listen on audio streaming services.
Health Minister Ryan Park said the podcast "aims to inspire further acts of kindness and help people better understand each other".
"In NSW, we are incredibly fortunate to have so many dedicated and hard-working health staff, who not only provide the highest quality care, but also prioritise kindness and compassion," he said.
"This podcast shines a light on these acts of kindness occurring in our health system every day."
"The Kind Side is a series of firsthand accounts from patients and carers who, despite facing challenging situations, have generously shared their experiences and the difference an act of kindness made to their health care journey," Mr Park said.
ISLHD Chief Executive, Margot Mains, said the podcast and focus on kindness was part of placing "a strong emphasis on enhancing the entire experience of those accessing or working within our hospitals and services".
"We know people are impacted not just by the care they receive, but by how they are treated and the way they are made to feel," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.