Nowra Library hosts free events to help celebrate NAIDOC Week

Indigenous culture is set to be celebrated in the Shoalhaven as part of NAIDOC Week, from July 7 to 14.
The main event will be the Shoalhaven NAIDOC Family Fun Day at the Nowra Showground from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, July 10.
However there are also other events happening throughout the region, including a couple at the Nowra Library.
It is hosting a free Koori weaving and beading workshop from 1 to 3pm on Tuesday, July 9.
All community members are invited to drop in for a yarn and make some beautiful Koori design bracelets with the Aboriginal staff.
All ages are welcome and all materials will be provided.
Then on Friday, July 12, the library is hosting a free family movie night from 5pm to 7pm.
The movie rated PG for mild themes and coarse language focuses on 10-year-old Pete who lives with his grandfather in an abandoned drive-in cinema in the desert.
When it is threatened with demolition by developers, Pete and a friend set off on an epic journey to save his home.
Library staff warn the screening may contain images, names and voices of people who have passed away.
Tea, coffee and snacks will be provided.
Bookings are not needed for either library event.
