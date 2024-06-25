Residents encouraged to have their say on Bombo Quarry's future

As the Bombo quarry nears the end of its life, people are being asked about their views on the site's future.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, has encouraged the community to have its say on the formulation of the draft Bombo Quarry Master Plan which was released Monday, June 24.
The plan can be found at www.unlockingbomboquarry.com.au
"Bombo Quarry has served our community well for the last 75 years but it's now reaching the end of its life as a quarry," Mr Ward said.
"This end means a new beginning as our community is given an opportunity to have its say about what is effectively a blank canvas to paint a new picture and a new future.
"The redevelopment of Bombo Quarry represents one of the biggest announcements and opportunities for our community in decades," he said.
"And I am asking our community to attend the consultation forums and have your say.
"Whilst I am fiercely protective of our village character and our local environment, the redevelopment of Bombo Quarry is an opportunity to provide much needed housing supply for more affordable housing, downsizing opportunities as well as housing for families struggling to afford to buy and rent in Kiama," Mr Ward said.
"Bombo Quarry is perfectly placed for growth given its proximity to heavy rail and the highway.
"At this point, Boral and the NSW Government are seeking feedback on the development of a draft master plan that will inform future planning and development assessment processes."
Mr Ward encouraged people to have their say by attending the two public meetings scheduled on July 24 and 31.
He said he would also work to ensure community views were taken into account.
"Throughout this process, I will be asking the NSW Government to ensure that any approval comes with community infrastructure such as investments in roads, hospitals, schools which will be needed to shoulder growth," Mr Ward said.
"Existing residents shouldn't be expected to have to carry the extra weight, and good planning can accomplish this.
"I'm also keen to hear from people on any ideas they may have for the future of this site," he said.
