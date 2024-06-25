Flexible pathways to your dream career Advertising Feature

Pursue your dream career with a Certificate III in Outdoor Leadership

If you feel like you've hit a career roadblock, Kiama Community College (KCC) is here to guide you to success.

More than 3,000 students have followed their passion and received a nationally recognised vocational qualification thanks to this local, not-for-profit Registered Training Organisation (RTO).



One such student, Alana, simultaneously completed her Certificate IV Training and Assessment and a Certificate IV in Outdoor Leadership with KCC, after a number of obstacles following high school.

In completing both qualifications, Alana has achieved her long-term dream of becoming a teacher and is now employed full time as an outdoor guide and educator.



Her ability to balance her studies while working full time hours across two jobs was owed to her tenacity and commitment, and supported by KCC's flexible study options. Whether face-to-face, online, work-based or a combination, students can receive the training they need, in a way that suits them and their industry.

KCC provides the same qualifications and government subsidies as TAFEs and other RTOs approved under the NSW Government's Smart and Skilled program.



They are approved to deliver a range of apprenticeships and traineeships through a team of highly qualified and skilled trainers who specialise in the latest training packages



Students receive personalised and individually focused support and training for any level of experience.



Certificate III in Beauty Services. Pictures supplied

From training and apprenticeships in beauty services, hospitality, and business, through to conservation and ecosystem management, there's something to match everybody's career dreams.

Previous VET Student of the Year, Anne Booth, completed her Certificate III in Individual Support in Aged Care at KCC with the goal of becoming a nurse.



Anne has shown significant courage and resilience in overcoming adversity, pursuing this education path, and building the life she dreamed for herself.



A Kamilaroi woman, she has since returned to the classroom to provide support to other students, share cultural knowledge, and assist with the revision of content relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

Her achievements and passion have been a source of inspiration to many already, encouraging them to be brave and do what they need to do to follow their dreams. You too can be inspired by her work.

Kiama Community College enrolments are now open for term three and four.

