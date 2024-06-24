Police ask for help to find missing teenager last seen in Wandandian

Police are asking for help to find a teenage girl last seen in Wandandian.
Ella North, 14, is from Cessnock but was last seen at Wandandian on Tuesday, June 11.
She is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 160cm tall, of a medium build, with light brown hair.
Police and family members hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.