Tributes flow for a horse that carried riders to the highest level of dressage success

Tributes have been paid to one of the most successful grand prix horses to ever compete under the Shoalhaven Dressage Club's banner.
Owned by club life members Jane and Maurice Bruce, Desi had to be euthanised recently after developing colic.
Desi surpassed anything Jane expected when she purchased him at sale as a four-year-old.
Initially Jane competed Desi herself as a young horse.
Over the next few years she gave two young talented riders from the Shoalhaven the opportunity of a lifetime - riding and training an incredibly talented horse that would help both become two of Australia's finest riders.
Alycia Targa rode, trained and competed Desi for eight years.
With many stellar Grand Prix and Grand Prix Freestyle performances their partnership became legendary with too many wins to count.
Alycia eventually handed the reins to young rider, Charlotte Phillips who continued to build on Desi's skills, forming a beautiful partnership that led to them to qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in Omaha, USA.
Their last event together was in May 2024 at Sydney Concours de Dressage International where once again they were on the winner's podium in the Grand Prix Freestyle - Jane, Desi and Charlotte's favourite event.
Alycia said in her tribute to Desi, "As I bid farewell my heart swells with both gratitude and a bittersweet twinge for the eight extraordinary years you were my unwavering companion, training partner and source of inspiration.
"Together we navigated the sport from the exhilaration of Grand Prix victories to the tears of setbacks.
"Our partnership was an incredible journey of growth and transformation," Alycia said.
"You taught me the importance of perseverance, resilience and the unbreakable bond between horse and rider.
"The lessons you taught me will guide me in all future endeavours and I will never forget the horse who helped me achieve my dreams."
Charlotte Phillips said 10 years ago she would I would "watch the fabulous performances of riders in the Grand Prix Freestyle at the International Dressage event Concours de Dressage International at Sydney Olympic Equestrian Centre".
"The thought of me ever competing in that atmosphere was inconceivable. Yet thanks to Jane Bruce and her team, that dream became a reality," Charlotte said.
"Riding into that amazing venue to compete on the little superstar felt almost ethereal.
"Desi changed the trajectory of my life. A once in a lifetime horse who was so loved, taught me so much and with whom I shared so many joyous experiences will never be forgotten.
"Working with him could be likened to flying.
"Sadly, way before his time, he grew his own pair of wings and will dance forever in the pastures in heaven," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.