South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Tributes flow for a horse that carried riders to the highest level of dressage success

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 24 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tributes have been paid to one of the most successful grand prix horses to ever compete under the Shoalhaven Dressage Club's banner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.