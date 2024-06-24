Traffic delays expected during Princes Highway repairs in Nowra

Travel on the Princes Highway through Nowra will be cut to one lane at times during the next few days.
Motorists have been advised of changed traffic conditions on the Princes Highway at Nowra between Moss Street and Worrigee Street for road repair work from this week.
Work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, July 4, weather permitting.
However there will be no work on the Friday or Saturday night, while work on the Thursday nights will start at 9pm, allowing for late night trading.
During work the intersection of the Princes Highway and Moss Street will be managed under the guidance of traffic control.
During the first few days of the repairs from 7am to 5am on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday June 26, 27 and 30, southbound traffic will be diverted onto northbound lanes, with a single lane in each direction between Moss Street and Worrigee Street.
Southbound access to Nowra Centre Plaza from the Princes Highway will be detoured via Moss Street, O'Keeffe Avenue and Jane Street.
Then between 7am to 5am July 1 to 4, northbound traffic will be diverted onto southbound lanes, with a single lane in each direction between Worrigee Street and Moss Street.
Normal traffic arrangements will be reinstated during the day, however a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place 24 hours a day between Moss Street and North Street for the safety or road users and workers.
During work heavy vehicles travelling south that need to make a delivery to Nowra Centre Plaza will be required to communicate with the nearby traffic controller to arrange access.
Road users are advised to allow five minutes additional travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
