Free heart health tests available in Nowra, Bomaderry and Ulladulla

Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, has a personal reason for supporting the Shane Warne Legacy Heart Screen Program that kicks off in Gilmore on Tuesday, June 25.
Free heart screening is on offer for 20 days at locations in Nowra, Ulladulla and Batemans Bay.
Mrs Phillips said the program was close to her heart after her father, a Nowra dairy farmer, died of heart disease when she was just 21 years old.
"My dad was 54 when he died - the same age I am now," she said.
"He never saw me marry and his grandchildren didn't get to meet him."
Mrs Phillips said every sunrise and every sunset was a "reminder to be thankful for being alive".
"It's why I'm out early each day walking with my dogs, riding my bike and enjoying our great outdoors," she said.
"And, it's why I love our fresh local produce made with heart and soul from the South Coast community.
"I made a promise to myself long ago, to do everything possible to be around to see my children marry, and one day meet their kids too."
Mrs Phillips said her dad's death was the reason she became the co-chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Rural and Regional Health, to help improve health outcomes for people in the Gilmore electorate and communities across rural and regional Australia.
"It's so important for Shane Warne Legacy Heart Screen program to reach into regional Australia, so people can get their heart health checked, and to spark that conversation with their health practitioner," she said.
"Tragically, one Australian dies every 12 minutes from cardiovascular disease. We can change that.
"It might be too late for my dad, but if we can help save more lives across rural and regional Australia, then that is definitely worth it."
The Free Heart Screenings include a finger prick blood test measuring full cholesterol (Lipid Panel), a four-minute SiSU Health Check and a results discussion with a clinician including any follow-up actions or advice.
The consultation is quick and convenient with results immediately available including blood pressure, heart rate, body mass index, body fat percentage, cholesterol, lifestyle advice and diabetes risk.
Shane Warne Legacy CEO Helen Nolan said the cricketer would be "so proud of the awareness we are bringing to communities".
"Out of such a tragic event, we have discovered a silver lining. Through raising awareness of his passing, we are making a positive difference in people's lives," she said.
"The impact is astonishing and deeply moving for the team at the legacy and his family."
Ms Nolan said it was "crazy" that 24 per cent of people had not had their blood pressure checked in over 12 months.
The Shane Warne Legacy Heart Screen Program will be at these locations.
Heart health screenings will also be available at the Priceline Pharmacies in Nowra and Ulladulla until July 20.
