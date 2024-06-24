Nowra adventurer Michael Davey set to begin another fundraising ride around Australia

Bestselling author, award-winning photographer and motivational speaker Michael Davey is heading off on another fundraising adventure.
After riding an ebike around Australia last year in a Where's Wally costume, Mr Davey of Nowra is about to set off for his fourth ride around Australia to raise funds for charity.
The first trip was for children suffering from cancer while the following two were for defence and veterans' suicide prevention.
This year's adventure will also help the not-for-profit Soldier On, which helps defence personnel and veterans suffering trauma from conflict.
"Tragically, we suffered 41 KIA in Afghanistan, but while we were there more than 1,600 people who either served or were currently serving, took their own lives," said Mr Davey, a defence veteran.
"This is more tragic, because those lives could have been saved with the right help.
"This is where Soldier On do a great work in providing care and support for those suffering mental health issues," he said.
Mr Davey and his team have raised $114,000 thus far and the goal is to get to $150,000 by the end of this year's unsupported ride around Highway One.
The organisation also focuses on veterans finding employment and inspiring them to be involved in community, both extremely important in alleviating mental health issues.
"Every dollar I collect on the street will go to people in need with no administration cost taken out whatsoever. That is one of a number of things about the charity that is top rate," Mr Davey said.
This year's ride has been sponsored with a Suzuki V-STROM 1050 Adventure bike provided by Clive and Sue Brooks at Great Southern Motorcycles, South Nowra.
"The V-STROM is a great touring bike, but I'm not a motorcyclist," Mr Davey said.
"On my trip to Perth and back only a few weeks ago which raised $12,000, I dropped it twice," he laughed.
"I rode unsupported. With all my gear on board it's heavy, and if it leans only slightly past the vertical at slow speeds it goes down like a sack of potatoes.
"And it's so heavy that I can't pick it back up on my own. I have to wait for someone to come to help me," he said.
In 2022, Mr Davey rode around Australia on a postie bike in six weeks and four days, but this trip will take exactly four weeks, all going well.
"There are many challenges, especially with the massive road trains on the highway. In the Pilbara region south of Broome in WA they have 110 wheels. The wind they create for cyclists, whether powered or not, can be frightening," Mr Davey said.
He is dusting off his Where's Wally costume for the fundraising ride, saying it was a metaphor with a very simple explanation.
"People can hide in plain sight when they suffer mental health issues and won't seek help," Mr Davey said.
"Don't hide, start a conversation with a health care professional. You have your whole life ahead of you."
A number of politicians and local businesses have sponsored Mr Davey with money for petrol.
"With all the gear I have to carry, it's not surprising that fuel economy isn't great," he said.
"All my sponsors are listed on www.apostieride4ptsd.com.au where there is also a map of the route I will take."
With the vast distances between towns, loneliness is never an issue for the intrepid adventurer.
"I've travelled more than 50,000km on my three trips around Australia to date, and there is always a friendly face with a welcoming smile just around the next bend," Mr Davey said.
That had created a few humorous stories.
"On one occasion on the Nullaboar Plain, I met a woman who lost her mobile phone," Mr Davey said.
"She said she backtracked for a couple of days to find it and located a pit toilet, the last place she remembered having her device which sat in her back pocket.
"The toilet was occupied so the woman's husband rang the phone. The call signal was a loud dog barking. 'Woof! Woof!' it went.
"The female German tourist occupying the toilet came sprinting out thinking a dingo was underneath the seat," Mr Davey said.
"The woman managed to calm her down and stated it was only her phone.
"The woman in search of her phone eventually retrieved it courtesy of two mops tied together and a cleverly placed magnet.
"But the phone did require litres of disinfectant before she could use it again."
