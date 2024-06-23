Another flood warning issued for Sussex Inlet

Another flood alert has been issued for areas surrounding St Georges Basin at Sussex Inlet.
However, unlike floods of recent weeks, this warning does not involve heavy rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the high tides around 11pm tonight (Monday, June 24) had the potential to cause minor flooding along the St Georges Basin at Sussex Inlet.
It said Sussex Inlet might peak near the minor flood level of 0.90m, raising the possibility of low-lying areas being inundated.
The NSW SES has urged anyone needing help to protect their properties to call 132 500, however it says to ring 000 immediately in life-threatening emergencies.
The SES also warns people to
* Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.
* Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.
* Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.
* Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts check out:
* NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
* RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com
* Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/southcoast.shtml
* Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
* Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
* BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.