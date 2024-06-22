South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

With hospitals busier than ever, nurses say they missed out

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 22 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With hospitals busier than ever, nurses say they missed out
With hospitals busier than ever, nurses say they missed out

Nurses and midwives say they are disappointed by a lack of funds to improve staffing levels at all hospitals and boost their pay in Labor's second state budget.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.