Shoalhaven Occupational Therapy dominates as business award finalists named

Finalists in the 2024 Shoalhaven Business Awards have been announced, with Shoalhaven Occupational Therapy dominating proceedings as finalists in six categories.
In a departure from tradition, the finalists in the 39th awards were named and applauded in a room full of business operators on Thursday, June 20.
The new format was well received by the finalists.
"We have had another fantastic response with 50 unique Shoalhaven businesses represented in the finalists," said award manager Alison Henry.
"The most hotly contested categories include Excellence in Micro Business, Excellence in Small Business and Outstanding Employee which is a great sign considering the economic climate for the past 12 months," she said.
Finalists must now complete part two of the judging process with an interview with their allocated judges.
Winners will be announced at the spectacular gala dinner on Friday, August 16.
The 2024 Shoalhaven Business Award Finalists are:
Shoalhaven Occupational Therapy
Financial Dynamics
Activate Health and Movement
Health Staff Global
Alkath Group
Nursing Solutions Group
Bumpy Road Catering and Events
Lagom Bakery
Dynamic Tradies
Motatec
Jervis Bay Holiday Park
Hill to Air
Jetts Nowra
Shoalhaven Occupational Therapy
The Collective Beat
Worklife
Delicious Vibrant Beauty
Sealed with a Kiss Weddings and Ceremonies
Supercalla
Shoalhaven Flowers
PROPPR
The Retreat
South Coast Property Styling
My Travel Expert
Mollymook Motel
Eleven Eighty
Soul Skin and Laser
Berry Physiotherapy
Think Regional
Purely You Aesthetics
Bomo Bulk
Flamingo Florist
Kangaroo Valley Adventure Company
Supercalla
Cupitt's Estate
Events @ Sussex
Vikki Done - Mollymook Motel
Jemma Tribe - Nowra Community Food Store
Kim McArthur - South Coast Brides
Kitty Brooker - Clutter Cat Organising
Trent Hilaire - Hill to Air
Jayden Scott - Jayden Scott Tiling
Ashleigh McGuire - Ripe Mentoring
Jack Dinnie - Bumpy Road Catering Events
Nowra Community Food Store
Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group
ROCC for Women
Elena Andrews - CareSouth
Stephanie Blair - Insight Legal Solutions
Debbie Calderon - BCR Communities
Melissa Preston - GJ Gardner Homes
Sophie Lymbery - Activate Health Movement
Jasmin Geaghan - South Coast Brides
Jill Scott - Shoalhaven Occupational Therapy
Sam Walker - Jayden Scott Tiling
Hayden Windell - Shoalhaven Occupational Therapy
Lucas Logan - Activate Health and Movement
