Check out what's on across the Shoalhaven this week: Markets, exhibitions and more

Bulla Midhong's launch on Friday, June 28, will include more than 25 musicians, dancers and singers from three communities who will perform songs and stories from the home-grown album. The album features Indigenous music and stories about cultures and traditions from Eden to Nowra and the launch will be held at the Sholhaven Entertainment Centre, with tickets available online.
Beloved characters from The Wind in The Willows are coming to the Nowra Players stage, including Mr. Toad, gruff old Badger and wily Water Rat. Originally written by Kenneth Grahame, it has been adapted for the stage by Tony Nicholls and a special musical score by Richard John. This enchanting tale will be held from June 15 to June 29, warming hearts and creating a memorable show for parents and kids across the Shoalhaven to enjoy.
The Nowra Fresh Food Market features fresh produce from across the south coasts growers, makers and farmers. Located in the heart of Nowra at Harry Sawkins Park, attendees can find fruit, vegetables, herbs, spices and so much more, from 1pm to 5pm.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday afternoon, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
Classes at The Treat Factory in Berry are back for a fun educational and hands-on class where people will taste, learn about and create with chocolate and leave with a giant freckle of their very own. Participants can choose from milk or dark Belgian chocolate for a base and then the creativity kicks in from there with a selection of toppings including freeze-dried strawberries, almonds, hazelnuts, rose petals, Turkish delight, glazed orange, mini marshmallows, party mix, pretzels, caramel popcorn, sprinkles, and more. Bookings are essential.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.