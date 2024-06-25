Check out what's on across the Shoalhaven this week: Markets, exhibitions and more

Classes at The Treat Factory in Berry are back for a fun educational and hands-on class where people will taste, learn about and create with chocolate and leave with a giant freckle of their very own. Participants can choose from milk or dark Belgian chocolate for a base and then the creativity kicks in from there with a selection of toppings including freeze-dried strawberries, almonds, hazelnuts, rose petals, Turkish delight, glazed orange, mini marshmallows, party mix, pretzels, caramel popcorn, sprinkles, and more. Bookings are essential.

