Check out what's on across the Shoalhaven this week: Markets, exhibitions and more

By Staff Reporters
June 25 2024 - 5:05pm
The Bulla Midhong launch in Nowra promises to combine traditional and contemporary Indigenous stories with music, dance and art across Yuin country. Picture supplied.
Bulla Midhong - Album Launch and Concert

June 28

Bulla Midhong's launch on Friday, June 28, will include more than 25 musicians, dancers and singers from three communities who will perform songs and stories from the home-grown album. The album features Indigenous music and stories about cultures and traditions from Eden to Nowra and the launch will be held at the Sholhaven Entertainment Centre, with tickets available online.

