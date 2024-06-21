Berry Hotel expansion set to be refused, but the fight might not be over yet

Shoalhaven City Council has recommend refusal of Berry Hotel's expansion plans, but community groups fear their fight is far from over.
Council outlined the opposition to plans at a community meeting on Thursday, June 20, which must be ratified at Monday's council meeting, before it is put to the Southern Regional Planning Panel (SRPP) to make a final determination.
The report outlined that The Berry Hotel owners The Feros Group, did not adequately address a number of planning controls in the development application, including heritage conservation, building height, car parking allocation and adverse impact on the surrounding location.
Community representative group The Berry Forum secretary Stuart Coughlan said council's decision was essentially phase one of a three phase battle.
"We've been down this road several times before, so we know to proceed with caution and it is a battle won, but this is a long haul and we have to proceed on that basis," Mr Coughlan said.
"It is also a tribute to the people who sent their objections in such an enormous number."
Mr Coughlan said the first phase was rejecting the development application, which must still be passed by councillors at the Monday, June 24 council meeting.
It will then be presented to the SRPP on June 26 and a decision is expected during the first week of July.
"Now that the assessment has been done there is a second opportunity to talk to that panel if we have any issues or concerns," Mr Coughlan said.
"They'll be holding a meeting first to allow anyone who wishes to make a submission following the assessment being made available, so we had one of these meetings a couple of months ago and we had about six different groups there including us at the Forum, residents of Prince Alfred Street and Saint Luke's Church.
"Then the third phase is with the Land and Environment Court, the next scheduled point there is on the 22nd of July and that's what they call a conciliation conference," he said.
"The court will mediate between the two parties [Feros Group and Shoalhaven City Council] to see if they can reach a compromise and if they can't then they start the full court process."
Shoalhaven Council's director of city development, James Ruprai, said council was confident its independent consultants conducted a comprehensive assessment and considered all potential social and environmental aspects of the project.
"The proposal has been thoroughly evaluated against the relevant planning controls for that site as is necessary for a proposal of this scale," Mr Ruprai said.
To view the full report to be considered at the next ordinary council meeting, June 24, click here.
