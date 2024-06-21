South Coast Register
Berry Hotel expansion set to be refused, but the fight might not be over yet

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 21 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 4:04pm
Architectural render of the proposed outdoor dining pavilion. Picture supplied
Architectural render of the proposed outdoor dining pavilion. Picture supplied

Shoalhaven City Council has recommend refusal of Berry Hotel's expansion plans, but community groups fear their fight is far from over.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

