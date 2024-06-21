Young and local, meet the talented team behind Ramox Cafe at Bundanon

The young team, run by south coast local Chef Douglas Innes-WIll, Ramox Café at Bundanon has a support local first philosophy and works with seasonal produce.
They're dedicated to creating food that is not only delicious, but has local ties and often is relevant to the current exhibition on display.
"Seasonal is our biggest thing, our menu is very reflective of what's available and is location based too" Mr Innes-Will said.
"Because of where and who we are, we need to have a really solid relationship with our suppliers, whether that's Nowra Farmers, Nowra Fresh and the East Nowra Bakery, they'll let us know what's available and when.
"Everything that we do is in a way giving back to the community and back to the location that is the Shoalhaven, we can reach into the Southern Highlands and into the Illawarra but primarily we are a Shoalhaven business and we want to support local as best we can.
"For me thats about giving back in as sense that I learnt everything I know here in the Shoalhaven and then went and had an incredible career from that, so now I want to be apart of continuing that."
With a dedicated team among the Ramox Cafe, apprentices Cris Sajulga (20) and Jaidyn Thomas (18) both a year and a half to go on their apprenticeship and study at Nowra Tafe, the same institution their head chef Mr Inness-Will learnt at.
Mr Sajulga moved to Australia from the Phillipines about nine years ago with his family and has spent the entirety of his apprenticeship working at Ramox Cafe.
"I've learnt a lot, especially with food and flavours an its very exciting to taste a lot of the food were cooking, it's just great," Mr Sajulga said.
"Exploring those flavours is really nice."
Mr Thomas started working with Ramox Cafe five weeks ago, and travels from St Georges Basin each day.
"I'm a second year apprentice, and it's heaps better here,"
"I'm learning a lot more and I feel much more committed to my job working with Doug.
"I'm a lot more involved now but I love travelling here and the views we get."
Part of the Bundanon experience includes experience stays, and twilight dinners where the culinary team branch out of their seasonal menus for a specialised menu, which both particularly enjoyed helping to curate.
