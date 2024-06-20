Nowra's sub-zero mornings raise concerns about more house fires

The cold snap has resulted in Nowra shivering through sub-zero temperatures for the past couple of mornings.
At 6.30am on Thursday, June 20 the apparent temperature recorded in Nowra was -0.7 degrees, while at the same time the dat before it was -0.9.
In fact the apparent temperature on Wednesday, June 19 sat6 below zero for a few hours between 5am and 8am.
With the cold snap Fire and Rescue NSW is raising concerns about an increased risk of house fires.
Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell has warned people not to take risks when trying to stay warm.
Commissioner Fewtrell recalls New South Wales experienced similar cold snaps in winter 2022, when a record 17 people died and more than 1000 homes were damaged or destroyed by fire.
He urged people to be extra cautious when using heaters and fireplaces to stay warm at home.
"We know winter is the time of year when we see the greatest number of home fires and that gets even worse when there's a cold snap," Commissioner Fewtrell said.
"It's really important that our fire crews are out and about in their communities and sharing advice about how to stay safe.
"If people are looking for extra heating sources, make sure you choose a safe option," he said.
"Don't bring barbecues or outdoor heaters and cookers inside, they can generate poisonous carbon monoxide fumes which are tasteless, odourless and colourless, and can render you unconscious, potentially causing death.
"If you've got a heater on, ensure you keep things a metre from the heater and make sure you have working smoke alarms installed in your home to keep you and your loved ones safe," Commissioner Fewtrell said.
