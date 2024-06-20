Police look for a man missing from the Batemans Bay area

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's South Coast.
Thomas Castle, aged 27, was last seen in Surfside near Batemans Bay about 4.20am on Wednesday, June 19.
Police and family hold concerns for Thomas' welfare due to his medical condition.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build, with black hair, a black beard and brown eyes.
He has a triangle shaped tattoo with an eye on it on his back of hand.
He might be travelling in an aqua coloured Suzuki SUV with NSW registration 666TOM.
Police believe Thomas might be travelling to Melbourne.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged not to approach but to contact South Coast Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
