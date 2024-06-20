Gareth Ward steps up his efforts to penalise those who drive through floodwater

Recent flooding in the Shoalhaven resulted in several people being stranded when their cars stalled while driving through floodwater.
Following the most recent incidents State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, has stepped up his efforts to penalise some of these people, and others like them.
He has moved in State Parliament to introduce a Private Members Bill creating an offence of deliberately and recklessly driving through flood waters.
Under the proposal, any revenue collected would go back to the State Emergency Service.
"Every year, we continue to hear the pleas of emergency services and political leaders - if it's flooded, forget it," Mr Ward said.
"But with flood events becoming more frequent, we continue to see people risk their own lives and the lives of volunteer emergency service personnel by driving through flood waters.
"This bill is as much about saving lives as it is recognising the contribution of volunteers who put their own lives at risk when rescuing people who should have just turned around," he said.
Mr Ward said many countries around the world charged people for costs involved in their rescue.
"I hope no fines are issued. But I do hope that lives are saved," he said.
"This bill won't capture people who unwittingly get caught, but this bill is about dealing with unacceptable risk-taking behaviours.
"People wouldn't drive into a bushfire. Why on earth do people think it's okay to drive into flood waters when you don't know the depth or velocity, particularly at night?" Mr Ward asked.
Dr Kyra Hamilton from Griffith's Menzies Health Institute in Queensland said driving a vehicle through just 15cm of water could cause a vehicle to become unstable.
Yet Royal Lifesaving reported that between 2004/5 and 2014/15, 159 drowning deaths were known to have involved flooding across Australia and more than half resulted from driving through floodwaters.
"When Members of Parliament proudly parade their support for our SES at various community events, I hope they can also say they backed this bill which will remind people of the dangers of flood waters and protect emergency services volunteers and workers," Mr Ward said.
