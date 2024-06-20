Beware of a new scam claiming to be from Shoalhaven Library

There is a new scam warning in the Shoalhaven.
Shoalhaven Council has been notified of a potential scam from a resident who received a phone call asking them to pay for overdue library books or their account would be suspended.
A council spokesperson has clarified that Shoalhaven Library staff do not call customers to request payment, nor do they take payments over the phone.
Instead the staff provide written, friendly correspondence.
The council spokesperson said anyone receiving a call of this nature should contact Scamwatch.
