Shoalhaven Community Choir to sing up a storm on Make Music Day

The Shoalhaven Community Choir is performing a range of songs in Nowra as part of International Make Music Day on Friday, June 21.
Under the guidance of organiser Suzanne Hammond-Warne, the choir is performing at Nowra from 10.45 am to noon at the Nowra Centre Plaza, previously known as Stockland Nowra.
Ms Hammond-Warne said the choir will perform a wide variety of music, perfect for people to sing along.
"We sing all sorts of things - a bit of John Denver, The Seekers," she said.
"We sing all sorts of hymns and popular music, some folk songs, a bit of everything."
