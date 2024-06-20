Butter wouldn't melt in her mouth, yet Roxy's bark got her classed as a menacing dog

Roxy is a life-saver for owner Oleg Stusenko, but according to Shoalhaven Council a one-off barking incident has left her classified as a menacing dog.
She must now wear a muzzle at all times when outside her residence, not be walked by anyone under 18 years old and her owners were hit with a $1300 fine.
Mr Stusenko received a notice of intention by Shoalhaven City Council to declare Roxy as a menacing dog on May 5, which stated an incident occurred on May 25 at approximately 11am, a date that hadn't yet occurred.
According to Mr Stusenko Roxy has never shown any form of aggression in her two years and eight months of life and is much more than a family companion, but the cement strengthening his family after a difficult few years.
"Roxy is very important for our family, and our circumstances, my wife had some psychological problems and I spent several months in Ukraine volunteering in the war," he said.
"She is a real therapy dog and I like to walk with her, especially in Callala Beach."
Mr Stusenko is half Russian, half Ukrainian and following the Russian military invasion into Ukraine in February 2022, he spent several months as a volunteer providing much needed support.
He couriered essential items to Ukrainians throughout Russian military advances, provided volunteer paramedic support and assisted in evacuating residents, soldiers and officers from the front lines.
"This was all very very stressful of course," Mr Stusenko said.
"My GP recommended I spend more time outside dog walking and for me, it's much better than any anti-depressants.
"She really helped my family to be closer with each other and understand each other better."
Roxy is alleged to have "aggressively rushed out" of a Callala Beach property "towards a lady walking her dog on leash, leaving the lady fearful that a dog fight would occur".
Mr Stusenko said while Roxy did run barking towards a woman who was walking a dog on a lead in the week prior to the notice being issued, Roxy never left the boundary of his property, nor did she snarl, bite, or get closer than a metre to the on-lead dog.
She also has no prior history of aggressive or menacing behaviour.
In a letter to council opposing the proposed declaration, he wrote "As my 15 year old daughter opened the screen door Roxy ran out to the front lawn and began barking at a large mastiff.
"Roxy remained behind the line of our private territory while barking at the dog for about 10 seconds, until I immediately chased and grabbed her by the collar...
"The lady owner of the dog began screaming derogatory comments and verbally abusing myself and my wife while she was standing in our driveway," which brought neighbours out of their homes.
Part of that verbal abuse, Mr Stusenko said, was threatening to let the large dog off its lead to "tear apart" Roxy and that he would be next.
The next correspondence Mr Stusenko received was the official menacing dog declaration, which said his letter of representation was received and considered, however, Roxy's behaviour was deemed as unreasonable aggression in the circumstances.
Devastated by the news, Mr Stusenko took to social media for advice and has since booked Roxy in with dog behaviour specialists Paradise Pet Parks in Falls Creek for an assessment in hopes of proving her innocence and having the declaration lifted.
A response from Shoalhaven City Council stated declaring an animal as dangerous or menacing is a procedural process in which council abides to the Companion Animals Act 1997.
Section 41 of the act states owners of menacing dogs can not appeal the menacing dog declaration to a local court and dogs are declared as such for one of three reasons:
In the 2023/24 financial year 18 dogs have been declared dangerous, one application to appeal a dangerous dog declaration is before the courts currently, and owners can not apply to revoke the declaration for 12 months.
However owners have seven days to appeal the initial notice of intent which must be taken into consideration by the council officer when making a final decision.
