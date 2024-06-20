It is time for Nowra residents to clean out unwanted chemicals

People living in the north Shoalhaven area have a chance to dispose of unwanted chemicals free of charge on Sunday, June 23.
As part of Shoalhaven Council's annual chemical cleanout, people can take unwanted chemicals to the Nowra Administration Centre on Bridge Road, from 9am to 3.30pm.
Staff will accept up to 20 litres or 20kg of the following substances:
Like the name implies, Household Chemical CleanOut events are limited to domestic quantities of chemical waste, and commercial quantities are not accepted.
Chemicals can also be dropped off for free at the Ulladulla administration building on Saturday, June 22.
Visit the NSW EPA Chemical CleanOut website for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.