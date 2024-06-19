South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

The new face behind The Berry Bottleshop, formerly Justin Lill Wines

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 19 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Berry Bottleshop owner Mark Thompson. Picture by Holly McGuinness
The Berry Bottleshop owner Mark Thompson. Picture by Holly McGuinness

After taking over the iconic Berry Bottleshop, formerly Justin Lill Wines, in the midst of the busiest time of year, new owner Mark Thompson has embraced the local community and is now planing for small town store's future ahead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.