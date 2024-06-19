Mudgeroo Animal Refuge, Falls Creek at risk of closure without financial aid

Husband and wife duo Belinda and Phillip Donovan dedicated their finances and lives to rehabilitating and rescuing wildlife, but their efforts are now at risk.
The purpose built Mudgeroo Emu Farm and Animal Refuge, which is licensed under Wildlife Rescue South Coast, is in need of financial support to help in keeping the sanctuary open.
Following ongoing health problems and the rising cost of interest rates and living, the cost associated with running and maintaining the sanctuary has significantly risen, making it difficult to continue without intervention or support.
As Mrs Donovan volunteers at the rehab facility seven days a week, they run the centre and live off Mr Donovan's single income, while they have had volunteer assistance previously the support simply hasn't been enough to stay afloat or keep on top of the properties mortgage repayments.
Mrs Donovan said a GoFundMe page has been established asking for help, which any funds raised will go towards addressing the mortgage on the facility.
"The need for rescue, rehabilitation, and hand raising wombats is really high, and there needs to be a lot of infrastructure built in caring for those animals," Mrs Donovan said.
"We have only got six months to have a saviour to stay afloat we desperately need an injection of funds.
"If a suitable donor comes forward then we could possibly pursue the ambition of establishing a Wildlife Veterinary Hospital on part of the property."
Mrs Donovan left a 30 year career as a wildlife veterinary nurse to pursue the dream of running the animal rehabilitation facility, along with her husband, they established purpose built enclosures, including a treatment room, an enclosed animal nursery and rehabilitation and recovery enclosures.
"I have been doing this for 35 years and to get married and have a husband that was completely dedicated like myself, we have put our entire heart and soul into these facilities and now to face not being able to afford to stay and continue doing it is heartbreaking," Mrs Donovan said.
"It feels bad that we need to ask for help but we have no other choice too."
Their treatment room was finished three years ago with help from the community, formally a horse stable, it now includes a wildlife triage room and post operative room which veterinary students can take educational placement in.
They can hold up to thirty wombats at any one time, have a marine reptile rehabilitation area and look after an array of native wildlife to be rehabilitated and released.
"We have an animal nursery which is amazing now, compared to ten years ago, it has barn doors and air conditioning, which we received a grant from WRSC to build it," Mrs Donovan said.
"We have three wombats in there currently, including two babies and an adult who was hit by a car, then the whole property perimeter is entirely wombat proof and we usually hold between twenty and thirty at a time."
For more information on the facility, people can follow along on their Facebook page at Mudgeroo Emu Farm and Animal Refuge and to visit the Go Fund Me page, click here.
