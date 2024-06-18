Teskey Brothers to headline at A Day on the Green

Popular performing siblings The Teskey Brothers are returning to Centennial Vineyards, in the Southern Highlands as the headline act.
If you loved their last appearance as one of the support acts for Crowded House then you can expect even more great entertainment when they return to the Southern Highlands.
The siblings are set to light up the stage at Centennial Vineyards on January 12, 2025.
They have captured the hearts of music fans with their soul-drenched take on rock, folk and blues across three studio albums.
Meanwhile their captivating live performances have struck an undeniable chord with music lovers around the globe, including those in the Southern Highlands.
The A Day on the Green tour will be a homecoming for one of Australia's most in-demand groups after spending most of 2024 playing headline shows across the US, UK and Europe, as well as festivals including Bonnaroo and the Wilderness Festival.
"After many months on tour overseas we are excited to be bringing the show home for this very special A Day On The Green run in January," Josh Teskey said.
"To make it a full day's affair, it's a huge thrill to be bringing together some of our favourite acts from around the world."
The five time ARIA winners will be supported in their appearance at the picturesque venue on the outskirts of Bowral by an array of hand-picked international and Australian special guests.
These include Indie rockers Band of Horses; and Americana folk and roots artist Sierra Ferrell.
Other performing highlights of the day will be the Australian debut of country music's latest disruptor, Irish singer-songwriter CMAT, and Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Needs Braces.
Tickets to the first Day on The Green event in the Southern Highlands for 2025, will go on sale on June 27 at noon via Ticketmaster.
The AAMI members' presale and A Day on the Green members' presale begins Monday June 24 at 10am local time.
