Shoalhaven Council asking for feedback on General Community Use land management

Shoalhaven Council are calling for feedback on the draft Plan of Management (PoM) for public spaces across the region.
The PoM identifies 34 Crown Land sites and 274 Council owned sites, including the Nowra Showground, Ulladulla Leisure Centre, Berry School of Arts and the Culburra Surf Club.
The revision of the PoM for these sites does not seek to change current use, but rather bring them into line with current state legislation and relevant policies.
The PoM will continue to guide the use of these locations, establish clear objectives, and determine development objectives for these sites.
Preliminary community engagement provided insight into what residents valued in community use land, including natural spaces, spending time with family in a friendly space, community connectivity and attractive destinations.
While management concerns included accessibility, illegal dumping, waste management, protection of native plant species and ongoing maintenance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.