Sanctuary Point man refused bail after five frontline workers allegedly assaulted

A man has been refused bail after being charged with a range of offences including assaulting three police officers causing actual bodily harm.
Allan James Mawson, 39, of Clifton Street, Sanctuary Point, was arrested following an incident that started just after 7pm on Sunday, June 16, and continued until the early hours of the following day.
He was charged with damaging the external walls of two neighbouring homes and the side window of one by throwing items at them, assaulting two frontline emergency workers when paramedics tried to treat him, and assaulting the three police officers occasioning actual bodily harm.
Mawson pleaded not guilty to all charges when he faced Nowra Local Court on Monday, June 17.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie refused a request that Mawson be granted bail, saying she was concerned at the level of violence contained in the allegations, including a claim he allegedly headbutted one of the police officers.
The magistrate said she was also concerned that the incident seemed to come "out of the blue", even if there had been issues in the neighbourhood.
Mawson was subject to the community corrections order at the time, Magistrate Beattie said, and had previously been jailed for matters of violence.
She ordered a brief of evidence be prepared by July 15, with the matter returning to court on July 29 and a possible hearing date of August 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.