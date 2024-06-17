Jasmine Greenwood is heading to the Paris Paralympics

Sussex Inlet's Jasmine Greenwood is bound for Paris, and is expected to swim in four events at the Paralympics.
The 19-year-old swimming superstar made the qualifying times in two events during the Australian swimming trials in the S10 category - the 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke.
However she expected to also swim the 200m individual medley at Paris, after winning gold in the event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, along with the 50m freestyle even though she did not swim freestyle at the trials.
Jasmine was included in Australia's Paralympics swimming squad when it was named in Friday, Jane 14, and "once we're in the squad we can swim in other events".
The 100m butterfly silver medallist from Tokyo, Jasmine said her times at last week's Australia trials were her best since Tokyo, and in the butterfly she even improved on her time from the last Paralympics.
While there are high hopes for Jasmine to go one better at the Paris even running from August 28 to September 8, she said simply, "It will be good just to be there."
"It's always in your head, but I don't feel like it is necessary to put pressure on myself to have any sort of outcome," Jasmine said.
"My goal has been just to get onto the team, which is hard enough."
Earning a place in the Australia team meant recording a time putting her in the top three in the world, or within 1.4 per cent of the time, Jasmine said.
"They want people who are going to be on the podium or close to the podium, and I managed to meet those standards, which was great," she said.
"The expectations were very high, and I managed to meet them."
Jasmine said she had "so much support around me at the moment" while staying at the Australian Institute of Sport and studying psychology at Canberra University.
She said she had also received strong support for many years from the time she started training at the Bay and Basin Swimming Club as part of her rehabilitation from two strokes triggered by acute appendicitis when she was just six.
The strokes impacted movement on her left side, but coach Bob McEvoy helped Jasmine get into para-sport.
On the back of wins at regional, state and then national levels, Jasmine made her international debut as a 12-year-old at the 2017 Canadian Open in Toronto, where it took just two days to reach the podium with gold in the women's 100m breaststroke SB9.
The following year at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Jasmine placed fifth in the women's 100m breaststroke SB9 and women's 200m individual medley SM10.
She followed it with a bronze medal in the women's 100m butterfly S10 at the 2019 World Para-swimming Championships, and fourth place in the women's 100m backstroke S10 and women's 200m individual medley SM10.
There was also a bronze medal in the 100m butterfly S10 at the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.