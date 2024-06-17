Flood rescue expanded as Marine Rescue personnel trained to support SES

Following repeated floods in recent years, volunteers from local Marine Rescue units have been trained in flood search and rescue to they can support the SES.
Following the 2022 NSW Flood Inquiry, Marine Rescue received State Government funding to enhance its flood rescue capability to support the SES and other agencies during significant emergencies, with new purpose built vessels, vehicles and equipment.
And on the weekend 24 Marine Rescue members from across the South Coast completed their training in flood operations to join the State Operations Group.
Those group members can be sent anywhere in the state at short notice to help when there is a flood emergency.
Half of those came from Marine Rescue units in Jervis Bay, Sussex Inlet, Shoalhaven, Shellharbour and Ulladulla, undertaking training on Saturday, June 15 at Sussex Inlet.
The other half were from Marine Rescue units in Tuross Moruya, Batemans Bay, Bermagui, Merimbula and Jervis Bay took part in a training day at Tuross Moruya the following day.
Marine Rescue NSW Capability Manager Dave Bowing said extra training was needed because of the differences between operating on the ocean, and in floodwaters.
The training focused on State Operations Group vehicle induction, safe driving during flood operations, flood rescue equipment familiarisation and flood deployment activities.
It had a particular emphasis on the difficulties faced during flooding, Mr Bowing said, including driving on poor quality roads with limited visibility to take vessels to key locations.
Mr Bowing said the personnel were trained on two different types of boats - a six-metre bow-loading multi purpose vessel, and a 4.2 metre inflatable rescue vessel.
Following the weekend's training one of the IRBs complete with flood rescue equipment has been left at Sussex Inlet and another at Bermagui.
Those vessels and trained personnel "can be deployed anywhere across the state as needed," Mr Bowing said.
"When a request for assistance is received by Marine Rescue from the SES, we will be able to deploy our specifically-designed flood rescue assets and suitably trained people to assist them."
Mr Bowing said the new boats would also boost local Marine rescue capacity.
"The assets that we're delivering will ensure that local capability has increased to support not only our business as usual requirements, but also the NSW SES if they need our assistance," he said.
