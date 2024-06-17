South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Make it snappy to help protect the Shoalhaven's coastline

GE
By Glenn Ellard
June 17 2024 - 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local residents are invited to become beach scientist sand contribute valuable data via CoastSnap to help Shoalhaven Council monitor and manage our coastline.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.