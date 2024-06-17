Make it snappy to help protect the Shoalhaven's coastline

Local residents are invited to become beach scientist sand contribute valuable data via CoastSnap to help Shoalhaven Council monitor and manage our coastline.
The CoastSnap program celebrates World Ocean Day on June 8, emphasising the importance of our oceans and how the community can get involved in monitoring coastal change with their smartphones.
To get involved, download the CoastSnap app, create an account and start observing.
The person with the highest number of entries will win.
Council's environmental services manager Dr Michael Roberts encouraged the community to get involved with CoastSnap throughout June and July.
"With 165 kilometres of stunning coastline, CoastSnap is a terrific form of citizen science that allows us to monitor and better understand the dynamic changes occurring along our beaches," he said.
"By participating, the community will contribute valuable data that will help council forecast how our beaches might change in the future in response to climate change, including the erosion and accretion cycles of our coastlines."
"The CoastSnap cradles are located at beaches more susceptible to coastal hazard risk, making it important for us to monitor their change and implement measures to protect the community and council assets nearby," Dr Roberts said.
Every photo taken until July 22 puts the coast snapper into the draw to win.
Prizes include a double pass to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre and two gift cards valued at $75 and $25.
How to participate:
4. Snap away: Place your phone in the cradle provided at the station and take a photo (no zoom). This is important, as CoastSnap relies on repeat photos from the exact same spot to track coastal changes over time.
5. Upload your photo: In the app, select the CoastSnap station you visited and upload your image either on-site or when you get home.
6. Enter to win: Every photo submitted until July 22 puts you in the running.
To learn more about CoastSnap and to read the terms & conditions visit the website Coastal and estuary management | Shoalhaven City Council (nsw.gov.au)
