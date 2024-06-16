Man arrested as two police officers injured in Sanctuary Point

Two police officers have been injured and a man charged near Nowra overnight.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District were called to Clifton Street at Sanctuary Point about 7.15pm on Sunday, June 16, responding to reports a man was throwing rocks at neighbouring homes.
The 39-year-old man allegedly struggled with the officers, punching both in the face before retreating inside his home.
Additional police were called to the scene as the man allegedly began smashing his own windows.
A short time later, the man walked from the premises and allegedly threatened a third officer, who deployed a Taser to aid in the arrest.
The man was checked at the scene by paramedics - who he allegedly spat on - before being taken to Shoalhaven Hospital for treatment of cuts to his hands.
One officer was taken to the same hospital where she was treated for a back injury as well as swelling and bruising. She has since been discharged.
The second officer suffered facial swelling and bruising but remained on duty.
When the man was released from hospital he was taken to the Nowra Police Station where he was charged with three counts assaulting a police officer in execution of duty causing actual bodily harm, two counts assaulting a frontline emergency worker, hindering or resisting police, stalking or intimidation and two counts destroying or damaging property.
He was refused bail to appear before Nowra Local Court today - Monday June 17.
