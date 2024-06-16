Hazardous surf warning as five-metre waves set to hit the region

A hazardous surf warning and gale warning have been issued for the NSW South Coast today - Monday, June 17.
The Bureau of Meteorology says a Tasman low located well off the NSW coast is generating a large south to southeasterly swell that is combining with strong to gale force south to southwesterly winds along the NSW coast to create large and powerful surf.
The heavy surf might lead to localised damage and coastal erosion, along the South Coast to the Sydney coast.
This area will extend to reach waters south of Seal Rocks during this morning.
Waves exceeding five metres in the surf zone are likely to produce significant beach erosion for south-facing coastlines.
Conditions are expected to ease from the south during tonight into Tuesday morning.
Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf-exposed areas, as well as avoid rock fishing.
The State Emergency Service says people should stay vigilant and monitor conditions, especially considering the landscape might have changed following bushfires.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
