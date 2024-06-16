South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Weather

Hazardous surf warning as five-metre waves set to hit the region

GE
By Glenn Ellard
June 17 2024 - 8:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A hazardous surf warning and gale warning have been issued for the NSW South Coast today - Monday, June 17.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.