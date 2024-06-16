Brandon inspires Shoalhaven to huge win

Work and family commitments have seen Mark Brandon play little first grade for back-to-back Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven.
His absence has had little effect with the Shoals yet to lose this season. But when Brandon has showed up, like he did on Saturday, the flying winger has produced the goods in a big way.
Brandon scored more than half of Shoals' points in their record-breaking 89-6 win over Tech Waratahs at Shoalhaven Rugby Park.
The youngest of three Brandon siblings finished with 46 points after scoring two tries and kicking 12 conversions. His brother Keiran also bagged two tries, while Jack Watts and Angus Templeton each picked up a hat-trick of five-pointers.
Duncan Maddinson, Gavin Lee and Jett Fraser also found the tryline for a Shoals team which scored 13 unanswered tries.
The Will Miller-coached Shoalhaven have now won 30 games on the bounce, with their sixth-straight win this season seeing them end round nine as the competition leaders.
Shoals overtook Kiama, whose scheduled game against Vikings was washed out on Saturday.
In the only other game played, Camden held strong to down Bowral 23-19. It was a tough pill to take for the Blacks, as the home side lost despite outscoring their opponents three tries to two.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.