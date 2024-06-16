Gilmore virtually untouched in latest electoral shake-up

The Gilmore electorate is virtually untouched in a new electoral distribution plan proposed by the Australian Electoral Commission.
The only change noted in the proposal is a small alteration in its southern boundary, with the locality of Turlinjah switching to Eden-Monaro, while Coila remains in Gilmore.
Despite losing the relatively small amount of ground to Eden-Monaro, the voter enrolment for Gilmore will increase from 126,793 to 132,582 under the proposed changes.
However there have been more significant electoral boundary realignments proposed for nearby regions.
Yass Valley and the Snowy Valleys council areas would be dropped from the federal sat of Eden-Monaro under the changes proposed by the Redistribution Committee.
They include Eden-Monaro expanding to cover Goulburn-Mulwaree shire, along with picking up a small number of former Gilmore voters in Turlinjah.
Goulburn-Mulwaree is currently in the seat of Hume.
Eden-Monaro would continue to take in the entirety of Bega Valley, Queanbeyan-Palerang and Snowy Monaro shires, and the southern part of the Eurobodalla council area.
Yass Valley and the Snowy Valley regions would be shifted to the Riverina electorate.
The move shifts 23,930 projected voters from Goulburn-Mulwaree into Eden-Monaro to make up the required number.
Eden-Monaro would reduce in size from 41,617sqkm to 31,993sqkm, under the plan.
The proposal represents a significant shift for the seat held by Labor's Kristy McBain.
"This is obviously an enormous change and will take some time for me and my team to get our heads around the proposed redistribution," Ms McBain wrote on her Facebook page on Friday, June 14.
"I'm disappointed the Snowy Valleys and Yass Valley have been moved outside the Eden-Monaro electorate.
"I've worked hard to represent these communities since I was elected in 2020."
Committee chair and Electoral Commissioner, Tom Rogers, said the NSW redistribution was required to enable a decrease from 47 to 46 electoral divisions.
"Under the proposal some significant changes would occur, with the boundaries of NSW divisions being amended to accommodate the decrease," he said.
"Forty-five of the existing 47 division names would be retained.
"The Division of North Sydney would be abolished and the basis for naming the Division of Cook would be expanded to acknowledge former Prime Minister Joseph Cook."
The suggestions are part of a broader process.
NSW residents, councils, community groups and political groups will now have the opportunity to submit feedback on the proposed redistribution report to the AEC until July 12.
The AEC expects to make a final determination on the boundaries on October 10, 2024.
